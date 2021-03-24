Climate change: Ghana’s agenda on course – Opoku Prempeh

General News of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Source: Class FM

The Country Director for the UK’s Department for International Development (DFID) in Ghana Mr Philip Smith on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 paid a courtesy call on the energy minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh at the Ministry of Energy to discuss matters of mutual interest between Ghana and the United Kingdom in the energy sector.



He was accompanied by the Deputy Development Director, Mr. Richard Sandall.



The discussions revolved around issues of climate change, utility tariff policy, solar power, wind power and other sources of renewable energy.



Dr Prempeh acknowledged the key roles being played by the United Kingdom and other development partners in the energy sector and indicated that in the area of climate change, for instance, Ghana’s agenda is on course to make the country a leader in the West African sub-region.



“I am confident that with the right support from our development partners, this important agenda will be realised,” he added.