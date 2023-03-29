Climate Change and Green Economy week launched in Accra

Regional News of Wednesday, 29 March 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

This year’s Climate Change and Green Economy week has officially opened in Accra and running with the theme of, “Climate Change; A threat to our Livelihood.”



The Minister for Environment, Science, innovation and Technology, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie launching the week said, African and Ghana must agree to forgo industrial Development through fossil fuel and leverage on green fuels. He said Poverty continues to challenge the fight against Climate Change.



The Climate Change and Green week has been a bridge between Policy and Practice and a means to push for the study of Climate Change in both the Basic Senior High and Tertiary institutions.



Speaking at the opening session in Accra, the Acting Director at the Climate Change Unit of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Dr. Tachie Obeng said it is necessary to enhance the Training and Public awareness on Ghana’s Climate Change Policy.



He said “when the understanding of society is improved half of the climate change challenges will be solved”.



The Sanaahene of Ati New Tafo Akyem Abuakwah Traditional Area, Okatekyie Nana Annim I was not happy about the destruction of the forest with no regard to Culture and Traditions on the land.



He said Climate Change will continue to affect everything around us if the country does not protect it’s flora and fauna with the needed policies.



Development Partners praised the Environmental Protection Agency for the timely intervention to push the climate Change Agenda in the youth and as a strand of subject in the Senior high school Integrated Science Curricular.



He said poverty remains a challenge in the fight against Climate Change and must be addressed.



He said rainfall patterns have changed as a result of climate change, making it important for Africa and Ghana to agree to forgo burning fossil fuel and leverage on green fuels.



It is the 2nd time the Climate Change and Green Economy week is being marked by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Ministry of Environmental and partners since 2016. The event brought together students and partners within the climate change space.