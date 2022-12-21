Clients of ASA Savings and Loans at Abeka, Pokuase enjoy free health screening

Regional News of Wednesday, 21 December 2022

Source: ASA Savings and Loans

ASA Savings and Loans Limited on Monday, December 19, continued to give back to society with multiple free medical health screening exercises.



Today, some clients and residents of the Savings and Loans Company at Abeka and Pokuase benefitted from the exercise.



The free medical screening exercise organised by the ASA Savings and Loans Abeka Business Centre carried out by Modern Care Clinic was supervised by Area Manager Zalia Alhassan and Branch Manager Gertrude Ahinakwah.





Speaking on the reason for putting together the exercise, Branch Manager Gertrude Ahinakwah explained that the motive is to ensure clients of the Savings and Loans Company remain in good health.



She also disclosed that the free health screening exercise is part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.



On her part, the Area Manager for ASA Savings and Loans in Lapaz, Zalia Alhassan stressed that her outfit will continue to put together such exercises from time to time to support clients.





She also assured that the doors of ASA Savings and Loans are always open to help grow businesses.



Simultaneously, today, a free health screening exercise was also held at the Pokuase Business Centre for clients supervised by Branch Manager Rhoda Ahenkorah.



At the end of the two exercises, close to 300 people including clients and some residents of ASA Savings and Loans in Abeka and Pokuase benefited.



They were screened for malaria, BMI, hepatitis B, sugar level, and blood pressure.



In addition to the free screening, the beneficiaries also received medicine depending on the diagnoses at no cost.





This year, ASA Savings and Loans Ltd has organised free health screening exercises for clients in the various communities of operation.



In addition to these exercises, the company has also made a number of donations to orphanages and Children’s Homes as part of its CSR activities.



