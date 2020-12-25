Regional News of Friday, 25 December 2020

Clergymen call for peace and justice

Most Reverend John Bonaventure Kwofie, Catholic Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra

The Most Reverend John Bonaventure Kwofie, the Catholic Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra, has called on politicians and members of the public to be circumspect in their actions and inactions in the post-election dispute epoch.



While wishing Christians a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, he said they could only enjoy the yuletide if they united with other religious faiths to prioritise the protection of the nation’s peace.



“We need justice for peace to prevail and we need peace for justice to be served, so all respective institutions should work towards protecting the nation and its hard-earned peace,” he said.



Archbishop Kwofie, who gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, appealed to political leaders, especially of the National Democratic Congress and New Patriotic Party, to direct their followers to order, while encouraging them to desist from any peace-threatening acts.



“What we need is to live peacefully with our brothers and sisters. Let us learn to show love and compassion towards one another and let us develop a big heart to forgive each other of their offences, if we want to live life to the fullest,” he said.



In the wake of the COVID-19, Archbishop Kwofie said although the festivities could be affected, Christians should make sacrifices to share with one another, especially those in dire need.



Apostle George Yeboah, the Chairman of the Christ Apostolic Church International (CACI), reiterated the need for Ghanaians to seek and pursue peace as the paramount need for national development.



He advised that political parties channeled their grievances through the appropriate institutions for redress following the Election 2020 dispute.



“We want peace. We don’t want any pandemonium in this nation. We don’t want to do anything that will make us run away from our own country because we don’t have anywhere to go,” Apostle Yeboah noted.



“I advise all supporters of the winning Party to be disciplined in their celebration and reconcile with their opponents. Those who have lost the election should also be cautious not to allow the devil to have its way, because the devil desires to cause chaotic situations and bring unexpected deaths to nations.”



He urged them to be agents of peace and not of trouble in the quest to build a good democracy.



“I wish all Ghanaians, national leaders, ministers of the gospel, Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, leaders and members of the CACI, a Merry Christmas,” Apostle Yeboah said.



"I also want to extend my best wishes to the past Chairmen of the CACI including Apostle S.K. Asare, Apostle Michael Nimo, Apostle S. K. Amoaning, my wife, Mrs Sarah Yeboah, who has been so helpful to me, and all my family. They should have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year."

