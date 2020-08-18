General News of Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Clergyman urges youth to work for peaceful co-existence

The youth have been urged to embrace peaceful co-existence to ensure that the nation becomes more united as the country’s fore bearers envisaged during independence.



Apostle-General Emmanuel Astiko, Founder and Leader of Power Mission Church International (PMCI), in his caution, urged the youth to do all within their power to maintain the peace the country was enjoying now.



“Do not to allow yourselves, to be used to foment violence, before, during and after the impending 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections,” the clergyman said.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) shortly after Sunday Church Service at Dzodze in the Ketu North District of the Volta Region, he stated that the PMCI does not encourage youth organisations to cause mayhem or to pursue agenda of ethnic superiority.



According to him, churches have the duty to promote spiritual virtues that would help propel the nation’s development, adding that, the acquisition of intellectual knowledge without the virtue of the fear of God would be meaningless.



The Clergyman advised the youth to put themselves together to work hard in order to ensure self-sufficiency and nation building, saying, the youth choir, the fellowship oganisations and the entire congregation of the PMCI has onerous responsibility to display the qualities of maturity, so as not to be branded as agents of destruction.



The Apostle-General also the General Overseer of the Mission called on youth organisations in the various church branches in the country, to desist from engaging in illegal and violent activities.



Apostle-General Astiko stressed the need to involve the youth in programmes of the church to harness their potentials for nation development, and not for conflict and political activities.

