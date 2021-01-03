General News of Sunday, 3 January 2021

Source: GNA

Clergyman urges traders to observe fire safety protocols

Traders have been urged to observe fire safety protocols

The Ghana National Fire Service has been urged to regularly service their fire hydrants to facilitate the fight against fire outbreaks.



Apostle Osei Daniel, General Overseer of the Church of Guiding Light Prayer Fellowship, who made the call, also appealed to traders in the markets to observe best fire safety practices.



Apostle Daniel said the recent fire outbreaks could be averted if traders took safety practices seriously to save life and property.



Apostle Daniel was speaking at the End-of-Year Thanksgiving Service of the Madina Market Traders in Accra.



The service which was on the theme: “It is good to Praise the Lord’, was aimed at giving thanks to the Lord God Almighty for seeing the traders through a successful year.



Apostle Daniel said the fire outbreak at the Odawna, Agbogbloshie and the Kaneshie markets should be a wake-up call to all traders in the country to be vigilant.



On the Coronavirus pandemic, Apostle Daniel said the government had acted very well and fast to contain the spread of the virus.



He said Ghanaians should thank God for the minimal impact of the pandemic on the country compared with other parts of the world.



The General Overseer called for the strict observance of the protocols to curb the spread of the virus. GNA





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.