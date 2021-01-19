General News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: GNA

Clergyman appeals to president to cut down ministerial appointments

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

Prophet Dr Eric Computer-man Nana Kwasi Amponsah, General Overseer of the Hope Generation Ministry International has appealed to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to consider having a lean government in his second term of office.



He noted that having a reduced government in his second term would cut down cost and also bring about efficiency through hard work.



Prophet Dr Amponsah who was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the President’s first term witnessed about 110 Ministers just because of the type of agenda they put in place to execute, adding that they needed all those Ministers in order to fulfil that agenda.



He also suggested the merger of the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Roads and Highways as a way of reducing the Ministers and the Ministries.



‘The numbers must change, we have about 120 ministers now, the foundation had been laid, I agree the vision determines what you want to do and what you want to put in, but obviously the second term, if I had the chance to advise or make an input relative to the President’s decision, I will tell him he should bring down below maybe 70.’ he said.



President Akufo-Addo in 2017 appointed 110 Ministers and Deputies which was the highest so far through the creation of new ministerial portfolios and the re-introduction of some from the former President Kufuor’s administration.



Prophet Dr Amponsah also urged the President to dismiss all the non-performing ministers, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives and appoint those who had the development of the nation at heart.



He expressed regret that even though the President won the election, many people did not vote for him in spite of the many interventions, he had put in place including the creation of the new districts.



Prophet Dr Amponsah called on political parties to bury their differences and rally their support for the President to ensure the rapid development of the nation.