Clement Apaak rubbishes Mahama running mate claims

Politics of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Clement Apaak, Member of Parliament for Builsa South, has called out the NPP and its affiliated news outlets for their relentless focus on speculating about Mahama's potential running mate for the upcoming 2024 elections.



Dr. Apaak contends that this concerted effort is a ploy to water down the positive reception and enthusiasm generated by Mahama's recent proposals, particularly the ambitious plan for a 24-hour economy.



"Don't be deceived. This is a plot to divert attention from the enthusiastic acceptance of JM's proposals announced so far," Dr. Apaak warned in a tweet.



Among the proposals highlighted by Mahama is the vision for a 24-hour economy, where participating companies would operate in three shifts within a secured and safe environment.



To encourage businesses to embrace this initiative, Mahama has promised security patrols, tax incentives, and affordable power for night shifts through Time of Use (TOU) tariffs.



Celemt Appak indicated that while the NPP is engrossed in the speculative frenzy surrounding Mahama's running mate, the former president remains focused on addressing the pressing issues and needs of the Ghanaian people.



Notably, Mahama has refrained from disclosing any details about the gender or identity of his potential running mate, emphasizing that the decision will be announced next year.



"What he has said is that he will announce his running mate next year," Dr. Apaak reiterated, highlighting that Mahama's priorities lie in policies and proposals that will contribute to the nation's development.



Below is his tweet



