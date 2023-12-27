Clement Apaak provides evidence to support Mahama's claims on widespread cheating in WASSCE

General News of Wednesday, 27 December 2023

The Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee in Parliament, Dr. Clement Apaak, has come to the defense of former President John Mahama, asserting that Mahama's comments on students cheating in the recent WASSCE are justified.



Dr. Apaak emphasized that there is concrete evidence supporting the former President's statement.



"John Dramani Mahama said it as it is when he said some students were allowed to cheat during the recent WASSCE [GHASSCE] examinations," Dr. Apaak stated.



He referred to Africa Education Watch's findings, revealing a growing and blatant trend of cheating in WASSCE exams, sometimes orchestrated with the assistance of teachers and supervisors.



Dr. Apaak shared a message from a teacher who serves as an assistant supervisor for examinations and a WAEC examiner. The message expressed regret for not allowing organized cheating in this year's WASSCE at the teacher's school.



Calling for collective action to address the cheating menace, Dr. Apaak highlighted the potential long-term consequences of examination malpractices, echoing Mahama's concerns.



"As John Dramani Mahama rightly indicated, the effects of cheating will be apparent in the not too distant future. The sooner we seriously address examination malpractices, the better for us as a nation," he concluded.



Africa Education Watch's monitoring of WASSCE examinations over the past few years has revealed that cheating has become more widespread and… pic.twitter.com/SXV4wwY5n5 — Dr. Clement Abas Apaak (@DrApaak) December 27, 2023

