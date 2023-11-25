Claudius Angsongna leads GRASAG-UG to educate students on research methodologies

General News of Saturday, 25 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The University of Ghana Graduate Students Association of Ghana (GRASAG-Legon), under the leadership of Claudius B. Angsongna, recently spearheaded an enlightening research seminar aimed at equipping members with essential skills and knowledge for their academic pursuits.



The event was held at the School of Public Health auditorium on the UG campus on November 23, 2023, and it was under the theme, "Systematic Review of Literature.”



The seminar was attended by members of the association, students, and some faculty members, and was graced by Dr. Samuel Adjololoo, a senior lecturer at the University of Ghana's School of Nursing, as the main speaker.



Dr. Adjololoo guided the attendees through various phases of systematic literature review, emphasizing the significance of this often-overlooked aspect of research.



Expressing his commendation for the initiative, Dr. Adjololoo remarked, "Only a few researchers and lecturers know how to do systematic reviews of literature. Hence, this program is very important."



Claudius B. Angsongna seized the opportunity to call on the university community and stakeholders to support GRASAG-UG in organizing more programs to assist students facing challenges in pursuing their education, particularly at the master's level.



Angsongna stated, "The program was organized by the UG-GRASAG chapter led by myself, the president, and it is part of our initiative and policies to support research works at the University of Ghana.



“Our vision and mission are centered on making the University of Ghana a research-intensive one, recognizing research as a core aspect of every graduate student, especially in the context of literature review."



He continued, "Research is very important, so we have taken it upon ourselves to conduct this kind of program more often to educate our students and the university community at large. Consequently, we seek support to organize more of these programs to further our mission."



























