Clash erupts between Bryan Acheampong, minority at Buffer Stock Company

General News of Friday, 7 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A near scuffle occurred between Minister for Agriculture Bryan Acheampong and some minority members of parliament at the Buffer Stock Company.



The minority visited the premises to show solidarity with members of the National Food Suppliers Association, who have been picketing at the location since Tuesday, July 4, 2023, and have been sleeping there ever since.



During their visit, while the minority members, led by the Minority Leader, Ato Forson, was being briefed by the Deputy CEO of the company, Bryan Acheampong stormed the venue, confronting the minority and questioning their presence with the press without seeking his permission.



In response, Juaboso MP; Mintah Akandoh clarified that the media present were from the parliamentary press corps.



However, Acheampong dismissed the explanation, pointing to the minority leader, he said, "You can't do that, you are a former deputy finance minister, what do you know about payment."



Akandoh countered, saying, "You should be the last person to get angry."



Acheampong retorted, "Inorganic picketing should not be encouraged. You don't bring press to a reception. You are a minority leader..." he said again, addressing Ato Forson.



After a few minutes of back-and-forth exchanges, Ellembelle MP, Emmanuel Buah intervened, expressing their willingness to engage in a conversation. Acheampong then directed them to his office, where an in-camera meeting took place, followed by addresses to the aggrieved members.



Acheampong assured the association members that the payment date would be disclosed to them by the end of the day.



The National Food Suppliers Association revealed that the National Buffer Stock Company owes them an amount of ¢270 million, and they have vowed to remain at the company's premises until reimbursement is made.



In response, the National Buffer Stock Company expressed sympathy towards the food suppliers and committed to taking appropriate action following an emergency meeting with the Board of Directors.



YNA/WA



