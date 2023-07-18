Clash between land guards, wood sellers in Asokore Mampong leaves two injured

General News of Tuesday, 18 July 2023

A clash between individuals believed to be land guards and wood sellers in Akwatialine, situated within the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti region, has resulted in injuries sustained by two individuals, citinewsroom.com reports.



In recent months, the authorities of the Asokore Mampong Municipality have stressed the importance of relocating the numerous wood sellers from Akwatialine to facilitate the area's redevelopment.



In April 2023, some woodworkers were injured during a confrontation with security operatives when they resisted vacating the working area.



Kennedy Kankam, the Asokore Mampong Municipal Chief Executive, had previously stated in an interview with Citi News that the woodworkers would be allowed to operate in newly constructed stores upon completion.



However, despite the ongoing court case concerning the relocation, construction activities for the redevelopment project have already begun.



On Tuesday, as the contractors extended their construction works to the area, a clash reportedly occurred between some wood sellers and individuals identified as land guards, allegedly contracted by the Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly.



This clash resulted in injuries to those involved.



Mathew Amissah, the presiding member of the Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly, expressed a commitment to address the ongoing conflict between the wood sellers and the authorities.



