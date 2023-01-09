Claims that Asaamang community is full of tension, violence false - Angry youth

Regional News of Monday, 9 January 2023

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

The claims that made news headlines in the various media space a few days ago that the Asaamang community has been tensioned with violence have been described as false.



Expressing shock over the claims, some concerned youth in the Asaamang community within the Sekyere East district of the Ashanti region have refuted the claims, describing it as a fallacy that was rather created to bring confusion into the area.



Speaking on behalf of the group in a press conference, the spokesperson for the Asaamang Ahenemma and Ahenenana group who adds as the leader of the youth, Kwaku Minta Afari Bowak said, the claims were made by some few selfish and violence-loving persons who only seek to tarnish the image of the peaceful community.



He said, those people who acclaimed themselves to be representing the youth of the Asaamang community and also members of the Asaamang royalty, were not actually the true representation in that regard.



According to him, those people who made such claims were rather the followers of a former queen mother of the town, Nana Adwoa Kyeiwaa Boadiwaa II who was recently destooled by the Paramount queen-mother of Nsuta over gross misconduct.



The statement further disclosed that the embittered queen-mother has since been pushing some few youth who are her supporters to cause a variety of confusion within the area.



The new development is in reaction to a recent press conference held by a group of people within the Agona Asaamang community who accused one Abusuapanin Nana Korankye Ababio of taking the law into his own hands to cause confusion within the area.



According to the group who described themselves as members of the royal family and concerned youth, Abusuapanin Nana Korankye Ababio unlawfully brought in a new queenmother after claiming he had destooled the old queen mother Nana Adwoa Kyeiwaa Boadiwaa II. Again, he had brought in another man to replace their dead chief without following the necessary traditional customs.



The concerned youth said the development had brought a lot of tension and likeliness of bloodshed within the community, should stakeholders fail to give immediate security attention to the area.



They however appealed to the Asanteman Monarch, Otumfou Osei Tutu ll, his other paramount chiefs, and the security agencies to immediately intervene before things get escalated.



But reacting to the initial press conference, the new group said there was no truth in what the first group brought out, and that there was an urgent need for people to disregard such allegations.



Bowak said, the community is very peaceful and no abusuapanin had unlawfully destooled a queen-mother nor brought in a new chief as had been claimed by the violent loving group. "Anyone who says this area is full of tension is a liar. I must even confess that this area has been very peaceful ever since the queen's mother was destooled by the Nsutamanhenmaa. "People now sing praises that they have been saved". Bowak added.



For his part, Abusuapanin Nana Krankye Ababio said there was no truth in what he had been accused of. Expressing shock, Nana Korankye said the old queen mother was destooled by the Paramount queen mother of the Nsuta traditional council, Nana Siabura Aduwaa II after several misconducts.



"The omanhenmaa destooled her after she had insulted and disrespected the paramount queen mother and her elders. She used to insult me and everybody around her as well. I was only asked to bring a new person to replace her, which I did. This area too has since been very peaceful". The abusuapanin said.



Clearing in an interview with the media, the Nsutamanhenmaa Nana Siabura Aduwaa ll said she destooled the queen mother for the Asaamang after she insulted her and her elders.



"I personally destooled Kyeiwaa Boadiwaa II and asked the abusuapanin and his elders to bring a new person. They brought her, and I have blessed her, she is now the queen of Asaamang, everybody is aware. Her name is Nana Afia Serwaa Pankyie II. Kyeiwaa is no more the queen of Asaamang.



Can you believe that it got to a time when she told me and my elders that she was not going to accord us any respect since her chair was bigger than mine?" Nana retorted.



She further revealed that the Asaamang community was peaceful and that the new queen mother she had enstooled will soon be officially introduced to the Manhyia Palace and outdoor.