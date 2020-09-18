General News of Friday, 18 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Civility among citizens key to orderly and progressive societies – Dr Kofi Amoah

Dr Kofi Amoah is a Celebrated Ghanaian businessman

Celebrated Ghanaian businessman, Dr Kofi Amoah has admonished citizens to uphold their personal duties towards bringing society to a progressive and civil manner.



According to him, Ghanaians ought to take up civility within their own society rather than waiting on others to solve problems.



In a post shared on Twitter by Dr Kofi Amoah on September 18, 2020, the celebrated businessman urged the youth of the country to honor their responsibilities for personal and societal advancement.



“This is what creates what we call civilization and not when someone else comes from a different place to task or force you to do something but it is what you do for yourself because in your mind, you’re civilized by what is around you and that makes your mind also civilized and by that, step by step, the whole society becomes civilized,” he explained.



Dr Amoah however emphasized the importance of a ‘well-groomed’ youth to the development of the country and advised the formulation and implementation of policies that seek to equip the Ghanaian youth with requisite skills and knowledge.



Read Dr Kofi's Amoah's post below:





Good day ALL

Personal duties of citizens are key and indispensable for creating civilized, orderly n progressive societies



We the Youth pledge on our honour to uphold and practice individual responsibilities and pledge further to encourage others to do same so help us God, Amen pic.twitter.com/8nVPr4mJ65 — citizen kofi amoah (@amoah_citizen) September 18, 2020

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.