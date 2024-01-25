Citizens of Akyem Asene and Akyem Kotoku State call for removal of Nana Kakari Apaw Frimpong

Regional News of Thursday, 25 January 2024

Source: Michael Oberteye

Citizens of Akyem Asene and Akyem Kotoku State in the Eastern Region are calling for the removal of Nana Kakari Apaw Frimpong as chief of Akyem Asene, accusing the chief of lack of transparency and corruption.



The people in a petition addressed to the president and Omanhene of the Akyem Kotoku Traditional Council dated January 24, 2024, signed by the convener, Barima Nana Arkoh-Frimpong Oware, and five others and copied to the acting Adontenhene and Abakomahene of Akyem Asene, Nana Aseidu Kodua argued that Akyem Asene deserves transparent leadership.



“We firmly believe that our community deserves leadership that priorities transparency and integrity,” a part of the release read.



Underscoring the basis of their call for the removal of the chief, the petitioners said, “It is with great concern that we as citizens call for the removal of Nana Kakari Apaw Frimpong II as chief of Akyem Asene due to his lack of transparency and allegations of corruption. Our people deserve a leader who upholds the principles of honesty and accountability, ensuring that our resources and opportunities are distributed fairly and justly among all members of our community”.



The aggrieved residents insisted that a strong leader should inspire trust, foster unity, and create an environment where everyone's voices are heard.



They, however, said the above had not been the case under the tenure of the current chief.



Accusing Nana Kakari Apaw Frimpong of sidelining community members in making key decisions, the petitioners noted strongly that the people were unaware of the allocation of funds within the community.



“One major concern is the lack of transparency surrounding important decisions made by Nana Kakari Apaw Frimpong II. Many community members feel left in the dark when it comes to understanding how decisions are made or how funds are allocated within our community. This lack of information erodes trust between leadership and community members”, the petitioners said.



The petitioners who noted that there had been alarming allegations of corruption within the leadership called for swift investigations into the allegations, adding that it was crucial to address them seriously as they undermine public confidence in the chief.



They also levelled allegations of favoritism in resource distribution, selling of stool lands, and gross disrespect to the paramountcy under the current chief's administration, stressing that the situation creates an unfair advantage for certain individuals and groups.



According to them, the people of Akyem Asene and Akyem Kotoku State deserve better representation, a leader who will work tirelessly towards improving education opportunities for the youth, provide healthcare for all members regardless of their socioeconomic status, and economic development initiatives that benefit residents and not just selected people in Akyem Asene.



