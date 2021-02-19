Regional News of Friday, 19 February 2021

Source: GNA

Citizens must revive communal spirit - Hohoe MCE

MCE for Hohoe, Andrews Teddy Ofori

Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Andrews Teddy Ofori, has called on the citizenry to show commitment to communal labour in their communities.



He said the dedication would ensure the progress of the communities as well as inculcate such acts of communal engagement in the younger generations.



Mr Ofori made the call during a community engagement in the Akpafu Mempeasem community.



He said undertaking communal labour activities was a way of complementing the government's efforts in developing communities.



"It is important that we participate in communal labour such as efforts in putting up essential facilities, including health centres."



Mr Ofori noted that since development was demand-driven, community members should embrace developmental ideas and work together in achieving them.



Emmanuel Yawlui, Hohoe Municipal Environmental Health Officer, urged the community members to continue to adhere to Covid-19 protocols and keep themselves safe.



He said unhealthy practices such as open defecation should not be encouraged since they would result in an outbreak of environmental-related diseases.



Madam Ama Wurapa, Assemblywoman for Akpafu Mempeasem, urged the community members to avail themselves of communal labour activities to avoid a fine.



She also appealed for more support to enable the community to carry out development projects.



The community in a resolution adopted a fine of GH¢50 for refusal to participate in communal labour activities.