Citizen Watch describes GH¢2m for Made In Ghana campaign as woefully inadequate

The Citizen Watch Ghana has waded into the GH¢2million earmarked for Ghana’s celebrities to help drive the Made In Ghana Campaign as woefully inadequate compared to the standard practice in the industry.



According to a statement issued in Accra and signed by Francis Mensah, the Convener of the Group, advertising or marketing new products are always very expensive, so for Ghana Exim Bank to use the concept of Brand Ambassadors to promote these new products on the Ghanaian market is the wisest thing to do.



“This is the very cheapest way to sell our products both locally and internationally more especially counting on the number of followers they have. People may consider it as very expensive today but in the medium to long term the country would get value for money.



We all know how expensive it is to advertise product using the international media….its very expensive. We cannot pay, so the best option is what EXIM bank has opted for” he said.



“Assuming without admitting that the total investment from GEXIM is US$300 million to support and revamp these industries and GH¢2 million is being used to promote the brand….this is just a paltry figure…the advertising agencies know the kind of budget they have being giving to corporate institution, its nowhere near this figure”, he said.



These celebrities are expected to assist in the promotion of locally produced goods and services to enhance export revenue generation, improve import-substitution, add value, and create employment in the country.



Sectors that have received financial support from Ghana Export-Import Bank include the Pharmaceutical, Poultry, Shea, Creative Arts, Garments, Pineapple, Cassava, Avocado, Orange fresh sweet potatoes, Mango, Cocoa products, and Oil Palm.



Some of the factories that have been completed include Ekumfi Fruits and juices Factory, Amantin Cassava Processing Starch Factory, Casa de Ropa, Akro Poultry Farm, Juaben Oil Mills, Green Houses at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, University of Cape Coast, amongst many others.









