Citizen Kofi charges African techies to set up their own Twitter

Businessman Dr Kofi Amoah, affectionately called Citizen Kofi has bemoaned the decision of the microblogging platform Twitter to close down its Ghana and Africa offices.



The decision to close down the Ghana and Africa office of Twitter comes after the platform was acquired by billionaire Elon Musk.



Earlier this month, Twitter fired nearly all its staff in Ghana, which was home to its only office in Africa.



The layoffs according to sources close to the business were part of a global staff cull introduced by new boss Elon Musk.



Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, has been laying off staff worldwide. He said he had "no choice" but to slash the company's workforce as the firm was losing more than $4m (£3.5m) a day.



Last year, Twitter opened its Ghana office amidst some fanfare with the Ghana president Nana Akufo Addo touting its immense benefits.



Twitter in a statement after arriving in Africa said it was motivated by the desire to “be more immersed in the rich and vibrant communities that drive the conversations taking place every day across the African continent.”



News of the closure of the Ghana and Africa office was shocking and saddening to many but Dr Kofi Amoah says while it is a painful reality, he wants the episode to spur young African techies to create their own platform.



In a Twitter post on Thursday, 10 November 2022, Dr Amoah wrote, “Yes, the strength of a continent lies in her people. Can the story of Twitter closing its African office end more beautifully: A group of techie young Africans, Nigeria/Kenya/Ghana, have announced the formation of Twitter-Africa named AKASANOMA, funded by the AfDB.”



Dr Amoah has in recent years been leading a charge for Africa to have its own homegrown solutions to the many problems that bedevil the continent.





