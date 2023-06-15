Citizen Ato Dadzie decries galamsey; calls for urgent intervention to stop menace

Politics of Thursday, 15 June 2023

Citizen Ato Dadzie, the general secretary of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), has expressed concern over the devastation of land, forests, and water bodies in their communities caused by illegal mining, often known as “galamsey.”



He claims that illicit mining creates silt, which muddies the streams and then prevents water pumping equipment from working.



He claims that doing so damages the machinery and costs the state money.



Ankobra (Azule Siane), Tano (Azule Tano), Subili (Subile), as well as other water bodies that were previously sources of drinking water for individuals and animals, had been polluted, according to Citizen Ato Dadzie. This was in addition to the environmental degradation.



He indicated that the ecology was in grave danger as a result of the mercury and cyanide poisoning of these water sources.



He, therefore, appealed to the President, chiefs, Members of Parliament (MPs), security agencies, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and Municipal, Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), to collaborate efforts to stop galamsey in the three districts.



He stated that unlawful mining posed a risk to one’s health, adding that “health experts indicate that a rise in kidney failure, erosive bronchitis, bronchiolitis, and intestinal pneumonitis is caused by vaporized mercury, “Citizen Ato Dadzie told Isaac Boama Darko on Amanyosem on Accra-based Original TV.



According to Citizen Ato Dadzie, the contamination of groundwater, loss of vegetative cover, high levels of particulate matter, and vapourised mercury adversely affected the quality of air, flora, and fauna in general in the country.



He stressed the necessity for cases involving galamsey to be expedited to guarantee that offenders were brought to justice and to act as a deterrence to others.