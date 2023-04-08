You are here: HomeNews2023 04 08Article 1745765

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 8 April 2023

Source: GNA

Circuit Court in Yendi remands 21-year-old for stealing

A 21- year- old Abdul-Rauf Sadiq who was arrested by the Field Workers of Yendi Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) for allegedly stealing the company’s items has been remanded by a Yendi Circuit Court.

The boy Abdul-Rauf was accused of stealing four meters, 19 safety valves, three tap leads, and two stock cocks amongst others that were all found in his room at Sikafo, a Suburb of Yendi.

Alhaji Adam Sayibu Asuro, the Yendi Municipal Manager of the Ghana Water Company Limited who briefed the media after the arrest said they received information that the suspect Abdul-Rauf Sadiq had stolen some of their company’s items.

He said immediately after they saw the items the suspect run out of his room and with the help of the people who were around, the Company Field Workers arrested him and handed him over to the Yendi Municipal Police command.

Alhaji Adam said they started getting reports from their customers that their meters and fittings were stolen over time, around Sikafo, Nurses Quarters, and Junior Staff Quarters (JSQ) amongst others all Suburbs of Yendi.

He said they reported the theft cases to the Overlord of Dagbon Ya-Na Abukari II and Alhaji Hammed AbubakariYussif the Yendi Municipal Chief Executive who is also the chairman of the Yendi Municipal Security Council.

He said the suspect Abdul-Rauf Sadiq was put before the Yendi Circuit Court on the 6th of April 2023 and has been remanded into the Yendi Police custody and to re-appear on the 19th of April 2023.

He indicated that the company has over 1,700 customers and he appealed to them to be alert about their meters and fittings because the suspect said he sells the items to the scrap dealers in Yendi.

He appealed to the public to volunteer information to the workers of the company to curb the stealing of the items in the municipality.

