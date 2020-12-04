General News of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

Circle-Odawna market fire victims express appreciation to President Akufo-Addo

Circle-Odawna market was razed down by fire a few weeks ago

Victims of the Circle-Odawna market fire have expressed gratitude to President Nana Akufo-Addo for facilitating the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI) business support for them to recover after their businesses were affected by the fire.



The president, after the fire outbreak incident at the Circle-Odawna market, announced that through the NBSSI, support is going to be provided to the over 3,000 persons affected by the fire, within two (2) weeks.



Speaking in an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, Chairman of the Circle-Odawna market said: “I wish to thank President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for fulfilling his promise of helping us. Many came to promise us but up till now, we have not seen any help from them. We pray for God’s blessings on him. We pray he wins in this year’s election for him to continue the good work”.



The National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI) has begun the disbursement of stimulus packages to traders whose shops were destroyed by fire at the Circle-Odawna Market.



This follows the completion of registration of victims of the fire outbreak on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.



As at the close of Tuesday, December 1, 2020, 625 fire victims had received support from NBSSI, with 1.83 million Cedis disbursed.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.