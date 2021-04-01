Churches gear up for Easter celebration amid coronavirus

General News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: GNA

Preparations have reached fever pitch for churches in Ghana ahead of this year’s Easter celebrations.



The festivities marking the crucifixion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ appears slow, but sure, with social media getting flooded with the advertisement of church events.



When Ghana News Agency visited some principal streets and monitored social media platforms, it found that Orthodox, Pentecostal, Charismatic and Spiritual churches were all eagerly marking the season with Lent, Fasting, and Prayer Retreats starting from Thursday, April 1st to Monday, April 5th, with many stressing observance of COVID-19 protocols.



GNA noted that many churches planned to stream their activities online while others promised to limit attendance, maintain social distancing, providing Veronica buckets, soaps and hand sanitizers to promote hand hygiene and ensuring that all in attendance put on their nose masks.



Checks indicate that the Lighthouse Chapel International, will host its annual “Good Friday Church Service” on Friday, April 2, 2021 from 1400 hours but this time around, it will come off at the various local churches and via online.



Perez Chapel will also mark the occasion by holding a Good Friday and Resurrection Sunday programmes on April 2 and April 4, 2021 respectively.



Action Chapel International has put together an Easter Conference on the theme: “He Is Alive” from Wednesday, March 31, 2021 to Sunday, April 4, 2021.



Royal House Chapel will host two events each on Friday, April 2, 2021 and Sunday, April 4, 2021 on the theme: “Christ or Barabbas: Choose.”



The Holy Hill Assemblies of God Church has raised banners, posters and trending adverts via social media towards its six-day Easter Convention dubbed: “The Benefits of Jesus’ Sacrifice” from Tuesday, March 30, 2021 to Sunday, April 4, 2021.



Also, the Assemblies of God, Holy Ghost Worship Centre Jericho, Ashaiman is putting together a four-day convention from Thursday, April 1, 2021 to Sunday, April 4, 2021 to mark the festivities on the theme: “Revival through the Resurrection Power of the Lord Jesus Christ.”



The Pentecostal Church of Christ has published its programme on social media for the Easter on the theme, “Jesus the King of Kings and the Lord of Lords,” from Friday, April 2, 2021 to Sunday, April 4, 2021.



Most Churches celebrate Easter around the world, however, religious sects such as: Religious Society of Friends (Quakers), Messianic Jewish groups (also known as Hebrew-Christians), Armstrong Movement churches, many Puritan-descended Presbyterians, and Jehovah’s Witnesses, do not observe the festival due to doctrinal differences.



Easter in Ghana is mainly a cherished period, where people take advantage of the occasion to visit friends and families.



One of such outstanding events is traveling of celebrants to Kwahu to be part of funfairs, Paragliding activities and among others.



However, the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions are appearing to have taken the ‘spirit’ out of this year’s celebration.



