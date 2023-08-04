Church of Pentecost provides mathematical sets for BECE candidates in Ellembelle

Religion of Friday, 4 August 2023

Source: Daniel Kaku

The Nyamenlekwagyina District of the Church of Pentecost has supported the Basic Certificate Examination (B.E.C.E) candidates in Aiyinasi South Circuit of Ghana Education Service in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region with Mathematical sets.



This year's examination will commence on Monday, August 7, 2023, and come to an end on Friday, August 11, 2023, across the country.



The kind gesture was made during the church's annual orientation and prayer service held at Menzezor, Kanokwari and Aiyinasi over the weekend.



This year's program was organized by the Nyamenlekwagyina District Schools Outreach Ministry (SOM) in collaboration with the Nyamenlekwagyina District Ministry to Teens (M2T) under the District Youth Ministry of the church.



It was held for all the public and private Junior High Schools (JHSs) in the Aiyinasi South Circuit under the Ellembelle District Education Directorate.



The two-day event benefitted some of these schools; Nana Achie Blay JHS of Menzezor, Emminate Christ Preparatory School of Menzezor, Holy Child Preparatory School of Aiyinasi, Saint Righteous Preparatory School of Aiyinasi,



The rest of the schools were; Action Sacred School of Aiyinasi, Hassaniya Islamic JHS of Aiyinasi, Akoto/Alloakpoke JHS, Seventh Day Adventist Preparatory School, Kingdom Preparatory School of Aiyinasi, Rainbow Preparatory School, Mayflower Preparatory school, Aiyinasi Anglican school, Aiyinasi Roman Catholic school, Aiyinasi Methodist school, Nyamebekyere D/A JHS and Kanokwari D/A JHS.



The colourful program was chaired by the Nyamenlekwagyina District Pastor of The Church of Pentecost, Rev. David Kweku Owodo and supported by Daniel Kaku, the District Coordinator for the Ministry to Teens (M2T) and Elder Patrick Kwofie, the District Coordinator for the Schools Outreach Ministry (SOM).



The Church gave platforms to some experienced examiners and teachers to sensitize the candidates about the Basic Education Certificate Examination.



Speaking at Kanokwari Assembly of the church of Pentecost on Sunday, July 30, 2023, Sir Yunisa Nyamson who is the head of the English Department of Hassaniya Islamic JHS, advised the candidates to avoid any form of examination malpractice.



He encouraged them to focus on their books only.



"As a trained and professional teacher, I will not encourage any of you here to put your trust in Apor, it is not good to engage yourself in any form of examination malpractice, if you are caught, you will be punished severely. Just focus on your books, read and study your books", he urged.



He called on them to respect the examination invigilators. He also called on them not to fear towards the exams.



Sir Yunisa Nyamson reminded the candidates to report to the examination centre on time and also go there with the necessary stationaries.



"I will urge you to report to the examination centre each day at least 40 minutes before the commencement of the exam in the morning. Get yourself all the necessary stationaries before Monday to avoid panicking", he emphasized.



"Let me talk about impersonation, impersonation in exams means, writing for someone, nobody here should write for his or her friend, if you do that and they catch you, you will be punished, don't also go to the centre with any foreign material, pay attention to the instructions on each paper, don't rush", he added.



At Nyamenlekwagyina Central Assembly auditorium on Saturday, July 29, 2023, the Presiding Member (PM) for Ellembelle District Assembly, Hon. David Enu commended the leadership of the church of Pentecost, Nyamenlekwagyina District for such a laudable program.



He, therefore, encouraged the church to do the program annually.



"In fact, let us all applaud the church of Pentecost and their leaders, District Pastor and our journalist in Nzema here, Daniel Kaku for such a laudable program, God bless you for thinking about our children. I will appeal to The Church of Pentecost in Nyamenlekwagyina District to organize this special event every year and I believe other churches will emulate you, you have done well", he said.



The Presiding Member who is also the Circuit Supervisor for Awiebo Circuit urged the candidates to take their studies seriously and eschew examination malpractices.



Moreover, a prayer session led by Elder Daniel Donald Gogo, the Axim Area Ministry to Teens (M2T) coordinator of The Church of Pentecost was held for the candidates.



He prayed to God to protect them against any form of obstacles and prayed to God to help them to come out with flying colours.



Rev. David Kweku Owodo, Nyamenlekwagyina District Pastor presented the candidates who were more than 200 with mathematical sets.



He seized the opportunity to commend the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzoh, and Ellembelle MP Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah who backed the program to be successful.



He also thanked the facilitators and organizers for devoting their time to the program.



He prayed to Almighty God to bless them in abundance and pledged that the program would be done annually.



The beneficiary candidates promised to take their studies seriously and commended the Church of Pentecost for the kind gesture.