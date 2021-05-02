Church of Pentecost organizes prayers for workers at Adamase on May Day

Regional News of Sunday, 2 May 2021

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The Adamase District of the Church of Pentecost under the leadership of the District Minister, P/Ovr Victor Dwumor has organised a prayer church service for all category of workers to mark this year's May Day event.



The Adamase District is under Essam Debiso Area in the Western Northern Region.



The programme was under the theme, "Lord Will Bless The Work Of Your Hands".



Speaking on the theme, the District Minister, Pastor Victor Dwumor encouraged members to work hard.



He said that God's blessing will come upon them in their work and it comes through hard work.



He also advised them to engage in other works such as the rearing of pigs, poultry farming and also the cultivation of vegetables in addition to cocoa crop production which is the main occupation of the church members.



Pastor Victor Dwumor motivated them to develop a culture of savings.



"This is another sure way to build capital for investment," he said.



Concluding his teaching, he prayed to God to bless the handiwork of all members in the district.



On his part, an Executive Member of the District, Elder Emmanuel Oti, led the congregation through intensive prayers in which prayers were said for all workers in the District.



Prayers were also said for all the banks in the town for God to help them so that they can also be of help to their customers, the majority of whom are church members.



Elder Andrews Kyere, a district executive member and also District PEMEM leader talked briefly about the need for members to do auxiliary work in addition to their main occupation.



To climax the programme, the district embarked on tree planting.



Elder Godfred Mortoti, District Finance Committee Chairman donated about ten mango plants to be planted around the District Prayer ground.



Also, Elder Godfred said he was motivated by the saying that "when the last tree dies the last man also dies."



He advised all present to engage in activities that sustain the environment for human survival.



He prayed these mango plants to grow to provide shade and fruits to the residents of the area.



The District Secretary, Elder Daniel Wosornu took the opportunity to urge the youth to appreciate the environment by desisting from galamsey and other activities that destroy the environment.



Galamsey activities according to Elder Daniel Wosornu is a major threat to the existing environment.



The District Minister, Pastor Victor Dwumor thanked Elder Godfred for this useful and kind gesture as it falls in line with the Church's Environmental Care Campaign agenda.



He advised the presiding elders to repeat the same in their locals during the monthly Environmental Care Campaign days.



He tasked the Central and the English Assemblies to care for the mango trees even after maturity.



The May Day Prayer programme was generally attended by all the District Executive Committee members, some other officers and a teaming-number of members from all the fifteen (15) local assemblies in the District.