Regional News of Saturday, 19 December 2020

Church of Pentecost fumigates and disinfects Pentecost Convention Centre

The centre had since March received patients, discharging the last patient at the end of October.

The Church of Pentecost has disinfected and fumigated its Pentecost Convention Centre which was used by the State as a Covid-19 quarantine base at the peak of the pandemic.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the exercise, Pastor Ben Noye, Resident Manager of the Centre, said, the Church willingly gave the place to the State to quarantine patients as part of her contribution to the progress of humanity.



He informed that it was also the Church's social responsibility to worshipers and non-worshipers alike.



No activity has taken place here after the last discharge hence the engagement of the Zoomlion Company to fumigated and disinfect the entire facility. We want the public to know that, the Centre will be opened very soon for activities, he said.



He said: "Three main blocks namely, Patrick Asiamah block which is block B, Apostle George Woods block which is also block C, and the block D which is the John Bart Plange block, were used during the pandamic. All the auditoriums were closed except the three main blocks were used."



Apostle Samuel Nana Yaw Agyei, immediate past Resident Manager, told the GNA that the centre is known worldwide for holding conferences. The prime motive of the Centre is to create a conducive space for prayer.



"During the COVID-19 Pandemic the centre recorded zero death case, zero infections, and zero transfer, which is a big record. And if someone needs a place for holding a conference or programme, the centre is the best place to visit," he said.



Mr. Jonas Wonder, Vector Controller, Zoomlion Company, said it was using good quality and safe Viro-oxy multipurpose disinfection substances, conducive for indoor spraying and Chlorine, which is for outdoor spraying.



He said the second phase of fumigation and disinfecting would be done before the place would be officially opened for public use.

