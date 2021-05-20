Church of Pentecost builds police station at Abrem Agona

Regional News of Thursday, 20 May 2021

Source: GNA

The church of Pentecost has commissioned and handed over a multipurpose Police Station facility at Abrem Agona in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Municipality of the Central Region, to the Ghana Police Service (GPS).



The facility, described as one of its kind in the country, was funded and constructed by the Pentecost Church at the cost of GHS 135,000.00



It has the station officer's office with washroom, CID Office, charge office, armory room, exhibit store, orderly room main office, male and female washrooms with lobbies, male cell with toilet and bathroom.



The old Police Station is dilapidated and had become a death trap for Police personnel and the public who seek their services.



The situation officers to refer suspects attested in communities under its jurisdiction to Elmina for safe custody.



Speaking at the commissioning, Pastor George Ofori, the Abrem Agona District Minister of the Church of Pentecost explained that the construction of the facility was inspired by the national agenda of the church dubbed 'vision 2023' with strategic partnership with the government in developing the nation.



He said as part of the vision and partnership, several projects were being undertaken across the country including; clinics and Police Stations.



Pastor Ofori said the Church held various consultative meetings with major stakeholders in the community who agreed that a police station with Police quarters attached should be built for the community.



The quarters will soon be completed to accommodate about 10 staff.



DCOP Habiba Twumasi-Sarpong, Central Regional Police Commander, expressed gratitude to the Church of Pentecost for the magnificent edifice and assured that it would serve the intended purposes for the people of Agona Abrem and KEEA municipality at large.



The edifice, she said would help the Police personnel in the area work efficiently and effectively.



She urged the the public to be law abiding and offer the necessary assistance to the Police by providing credible information to help flush out criminals in the society saying, without security, nothing could be achieved in any community.



DCOP Twumasi-Sarpong appealed to other religious bodies, individuals and organisations to emulate the gesture for the Police to deliver efficiently.



Nana Terkpor V, Chief of Abrem Agona commended the efforts of the church to the community and said the newly built Police Station would go a long way to reduce the incidents of crime and violence in the community.



‘When the elders and Pastors of the church came to me that they wanted to build a Police station, I could not believe it could be achieved, though we needed it to check indiscipline and lawlessness’, he revealed.

Nana Terkpor also thanked the Member of Parliament for KEEA, Mr Samuel Atta Mills, the MCE and the district Police Commander for playing a vital role in the building of the Station.



Apostle Samuel Yaw Antwi, Cape Coast Area Head of the Church of Pentecost commended the efforts of the Ghana and gave the assurance that the Church would continue to partner government and undertake infinitives to bring social and economic transformation in the country.



Nana Appiah korang, Municipal Chief Executive of KEEA who was overwhelmed by the gesture applauded the leadership for the vision and show of generosity.



He urged the community members to collaborate effectively with the Police to maintain and improve safety and security in the area adding that security was paramount to the socio-economic development of the Municipality.



