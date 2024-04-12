Church of Pentecost awards best BECE candidate

Regional News of Friday, 12 April 2024

Source: Thomas Tetteh, Contributor

The Schools Outreach Ministry of the Church of Pentecost, Dr. S.K. Baidoo Worship Centre in Tarkwa, has presented a cash prize of one thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC1000) to Obadiah Eduah Ntumi for emerging as the best candidate in the 2023 BECE.



This was in fulfillment of a promise made by the church to reward the best candidate in the exams.



The promise was made after Dr. SK Baidoo Worship Centre adopted the school to mentor and share the word of God with pupils and teachers.



At a short ceremony to present the cash to Obadiahin, the Tarkwa Arwa Coordinator of the Schools Outreach Ministry, Elder James Kekeli, noted that this was a promise made by the church, which has been fulfilled.



"This presentation is to encourage the next batch of BECE candidates to do their best because there will be another award for the best candidate," he said.



The awardee, Obadiah Ntumi Eduah, expressed his appreciation to the church for the kind gesture. He said this would support him in senior high school.



Obadiah, who had an aggregate of 12 in the BECE, is currently pursuing mechanical engineering at Kikam Technical Institute.



The headmistress of the school, Agartha Adu, was full of excitement for the adoption of the school by Dr. S.K. Baidoo Worship Centre of the Church of Pentecost.



She said, "Knowing very well that the church is watching the school from afar, it will help shape the school and the pupils. We thank the church so much for the decision to adopt the school. We know that God will replenish all the things you have spent on us."



Prior to the presentation, the church donated mathematical instruments and pens to the BECE candidates as they prepared for the exams.



Speaking in an interview, the Schools Outreach Coordinator, Elder Thomas Tetteh, stated that the church adopting the schools aimed to ensure discipline and good performance in the BECE.



"So we awarding the best candidate, is to encourage the next batch of candidates to do better than Obadiah, and when it continues like that, we will get to the point where almost all of them will get ten ones in the exams. The award scheme will continue next," he said.



"Apart from this, the church, through the ministry, is planning other developmental projects that will help the school improve," he added.