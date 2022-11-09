Church of Christ tidies Saboba District Assembly

Religion of Wednesday, 9 November 2022

Source: Jutta Tibe Kombian, Contributor

The Church of Christ in Saboba on Saturday, 5th November 2022 engaged in their Annual Sanitation Day at the Saboba District Assembly. The Annual Sanitation Day is a yearly event that allows the Church to identify and clean public places in the district.



The 2021 edition of the Annual Sanitation Day took the Church to the Saboba Market to weed and clean the market. Whiles the 2022 edition took the entire Church to the premises of the Saboba District Assembly to tidy it as their Social Responsibility for the year.



Speaking at the grounds, Minister. Niipaak Laar urged members to take the properties of the state seriously since state properties are acquired and maintained with the resources of the citizenry.



Mr. George Bingrini District Chief Executive, for the Saboba District Assembly, thanked the Church for their thoughtfulness in focusing this year’s edition on the District Assembly.



He was quick to mention the numerous interventions of the Church ie. Sinking boreholes for deprived communities in the district, and supporting the destitute with clothes and foodstuffs as some of the acts of Jesus Christ.



He encouraged other faith-based organizations to emulate the Saboba Church of Christ.



Juttatibe1990@gmail.com