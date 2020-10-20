General News of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Church building collapses, 1 dead, others injured

1 person has been reported dead with several others trapped in the wreckage

A three-storey building belonging to the Church of Prosperity at Akyem Batabi in the Eastern Region has collapsed trapping its members.



According to a report by Graphic.com.gh, church members who were at the premises at the time of the unfortunate incident could be heard crying for help beneath the wreckage.



One person is reported dead, with others sustaining various forms of injuries.



Persons who have so far been rescued have been transported to the hospital.



The team from the National Disaster Management Organization and the Ambulance Service are at the scene to help persons who are trapped under the debris.



The building which was still under construction collapsed on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

