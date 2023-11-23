Christmas: Ghana announces 46-day visa-on-arrival regime for visitors

General News of Thursday, 23 November 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Visitors to Ghana do not need pre-travel visas from 1 December 2023 to 15 January 2024, the government has announced.



Within that period, all visitors to Ghana would get visas upon arrival.



The pre-travel visa waiver is part of the government’s 10-year 'Beyond The Return' campaign aimed at encouraging Africans in the diaspora to visit Ghana.



A statement from the Ministry of Transport said: “Following consultation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry for the Interior, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ghana Immigration Service and the Ghana Tourism Authority, approval has been given for passengers travelling to Ghana to opt for visa-on-arrival waiving the requirement for prior approval."



"This arrangement is effective from 1 December 2023 to 15 January 2024.”



“Consequently, it would be appreciated if systems are updated to reflect this new arrangement and those responsible for checking-in passengers travelling to Ghana advised not to insist on entry visas prior to their boarding.”



Some two weeks ago, Foreign Affairs Minister Ayorkor Botchwey said Ghana was "seriously" considering allowing all Africans and people of African descent in the diaspora, to fly in visa-free.



Currently Rwanda, Seychelles, The Gambia and Benin are the only African countries that provide visa-free entry for all African citizens.



Ms Botchwey told local media the Ghanaian government will soon make an announcement in that regard.



"It is something that we are seriously thinking about because I know that Rwanda has announced, Kenya is also looking into it. We are also going to be looking into it seriously for our fellow Africans and also those of African descent in the diaspora", she said.



"We want to be able to attract them -- Year of Retun, Beyond The Return -- and they come inntheir numbers to Ghana, because now Ghana has become that pilgrimage country for them to touch base with the motherland", Ms Botchwey noted.



"And, so, it is something that we are seriously thinking about and we are actually on the drawing board looking at it. It is not just the Ministry of Foreign Affairs but the Interior, Tourism, we are all looking at it and we will come out very soon", she hinted.