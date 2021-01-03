Religion of Sunday, 3 January 2021

Source: GNA

Christians urged to seek God's revival in their thoughts and lives

Christians have been urged to seek God's revival in their thoughts and lives to win more souls for the Lord.



Rev David Ampadu Berkoh, Pastor in charge of the Berean Assemblies of God Church, Manet Ogbojo, near Madina said events around the world have called for massive revival among the church.



"We need revival in our prayer life, our work, family and the nation".



Speaking at a church service to quickly start the year, Rev Berkoh said Christians needed revival to continue to bear the fruit of the spirit and win souls for the Lord.



Comparing the Christian Life to that of a plant, which thrives on the water to grow, he said it was important that "we seek the face of God so he could sustain us with the Holy Spirit in order to bear fruit of the spirit."



He said if Christians were revived, they could do exploits and they would aggressively pursue soul-winning for God's kingdom.



Anyone who calls for revival needs help and it is crucial that after being revived by God, it has to be reflected in his or her thoughts and life.



He admonished the church to continue to vigorously pursue soul-winning as that formed one of the key areas of the church's agenda for this year.



The theme Assemblies of God, Ghana for 2021 is "Revive us again, Lord."

