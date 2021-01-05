Regional News of Tuesday, 5 January 2021

Source: GNA

Christians urged to renew their relationship with the Lord

Christians have been urged to renew their hearts

Reverend Emmanuel Obuor, Maakro District Minister of the Presbyterian Church, in the Suame Municipality, has urged Christians to reflect over on the previous years and consider what affected their Christian life.



This, according to him, would help them start to rebuild a good relationship with the Lord.



He explained that forgiving the sins of others and making peace with their past and present relationships that were broken could help Christians rebuild the bond they had with the Lord.



Preaching the sermon to mark the first Sunday service of the church, Rev. Obour said, Christians must make a covenant with the Lord to revive the rapport they had with Him.



“Most people have destroyed their spiritual life as a result of their sinful nature and such people must desist from such acts to help establish a new one with Him” he added.



Rev Obour stressed the need for Christians to take their prayers and daily devotion seriously this year, to help improve their faith in the Lord.



He said Christians should give thanks by being grateful to God because He was the creator and His mercies for mankind endured forever.



Rev. Obour pointed out that God had provided salvation through Christ Jesus and by virtue of the covenant relationship, Christians needed to unite with His son and be made co-heir of God’s kingdom.



He appealed to Christians to continue to work to win more souls for Christ and build a lasting relationship with their creator.

