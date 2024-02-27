Christians urged to preach gospel of salvation to unbelievers

Regional News of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Source: GNA

Christians have been urged to maintain an emphasis on the gospel of salvation through Jesus Christ in their preaching to the world, especially to unbelievers, to help draw them closer to God.



Reverend Charles Kofi Takyi, the Head Pastor for Dispensational Gospel Mission-Grace Temple at Essaman in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis, said every Christian had been mandated to spread the word of God and teachings of Christ as the saviour to unbelievers to save them from destruction.



Touching on the theme: “Evangelism, Our Mandate,” he said there were competing forces waging war against humans so if Christians failed to spread the message of salvation, worldly treasures and deceit would be used to lure people into destruction.



He advised Christians to draw strength from the Holy Spirit when embarking on evangelism, which was like going to a battle, and that would guarantee their success in winning more souls for Christ.