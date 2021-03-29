Christians urged to capitalise on benefits of Palm Sunday

Religion of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: GNA

Mr Stephen Gakpetor, a Presbyter at the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana, Amenuveve Congregation in Koforidua, has advised Christians to tap into the full benefits of Palm Sunday to save their souls and attain eternal life.



Preaching on theme: “Hosanna, Lord Save Us Now,’’ he reiterated the need for Christians to see Palm Sunday as an integral part of the process that led to Jesus Christ offering his life to redeem the soul of mankind from sin.



“As Christians we have limited strength and power, therefore, it is essential as believers to call on God to save us always in times of trouble and need, because God’s plan is for mankind to be redeemed,” he said.



Presbyter Gakpetor asked Christians to examine themselves critically if their souls would have eternal life after their journey on earth had ended.



He told the congregation that one’s soul could only be saved if that person believed in Jesus Christ, confessed his or her sins, accepted Jesus Christ and was born again.



Palm Sunday commemorates the entrance of Christ into Jerusalem according to the Gospel, when the people paid homage by placing cloths and palm branches on the ground for him to walk on, before his arrest on Holy Thursday and his crucifixion on Good Friday.



It thus marks the beginning of the Holy Week, the final week of Lent.