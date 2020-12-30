Religion of Wednesday, 30 December 2020

Source: GNA

Christians prepare to bid 2020 goodbye

Scores of church denominations are competing for advert space on social media platforms

Christians prepare to bid 2020 goodbye with many churches, especially the Charismatic denominations, hijacking the process to end the year and usher worshipers into the New Year of 2021.



Scores of church denominations are competing for advert space on social media platforms and along some principal streets of the national capital Accra with promotional billboards describing the nature of their send-off plan for 2020.



A giant billboard bearing the advert of Mount Horeb Prayer Centre, with the headline Cross Over 2020 is on the theme: “My Cup Runneth Over,” was spotted at the Shiashi junction; Ghana News Agency monitoring team observed.



At the Tetteh Quarshie Interchange footbridge is an unavoidable billboard of the Action Chapel International, Spintex with the theme: “Kairos Night”.



The Cidar Mountain Chapel, Assemblies of God, Legon had also mounted their advert along the Accra Tema Motorway, Manet Junction with the Heading; “Cross Over 2020 on Eagle’s Wings”.



At the Adjei Kodjo – Ashaiman underbridge, the International Central Gospel Church, Wonder Temple, has planted its “Cross Over service” billboard.



Others are the Faith Life Church with the “31ST Watch Night Service”; the Promiseland Prayer Fellowship, “Cross Over Service”; and Pottersville Church International, East Legon Hills, “Covenant Day of Preservation of Destiny Cross Over,” banners competed for visibility.



On social media platforms Open Fountain Bible Church, Golf City, “Thanksgiving Convention and 31st Watchnight Service”, World Ark Mission, Mataheko, Cross Over Service theme “Running with the Supernatural”.



The Assemblies of God Holy Ghost Worship Centre, Ashaiman, Transition Service on the theme: “Praise and Prayer Marathon,” the Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries International, at Dansoman, “All White Hale Night Service amongst others were seen popping up on various pages.

