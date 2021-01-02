Religion of Saturday, 2 January 2021

Christians must set their minds on things above - Rev Adorsu

Christians have been urged to stay away from sin

Christians have been reminded about the need to set their minds on things above and not earthly things; to enable them to serve God better.



The Reverend Paul Morgan Adorsu, the Tema District Pastor of the Great Commission Church International (GCCI), said when the born-again Christian's mind was occupied with heavenly things, it enabled him to have the joy and peace of the Lord.



He said having the right mindset would also enable the Christian to manifest the presence of God.



Rev. Adorsu gave the advice in his sermon at the 31st December Watch Night Service of the Maranatha Assembly of GCCI in Tema.



Speaking on the theme: "Manifesting the Glory of God", Rev Adorsu quoting from the Bible said: "If ye then be risen with Christ, seek those things which are above, where Christ sitteth on the right hand of God.



“Set your affection on things above, not on things on the earth. For ye are dead, and your life is hidden with Christ in God. When Christ, who is our life, shall appear, then shall ye also appear with him in glory."



He urged Christians to run away from sin stating that: "Righteous is the key.



Make righteousness your key and the glory of God will come upon you".

He said when a Christian sets his mind on things above, sin could not hinder him or her.



He said some Christians were missing the manifestation of the presence of God in their lives because they had ungodly thinking, which eventually leads to ungodly practice.



He urged Christians to delight themselves in the work of God and to find something doing in the house of God in 2021 and beyond.



Rev. Adorsu advised Christians to seek first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all other things shall be added unto them.

