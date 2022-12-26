Christians in Ghana mark Christmas with church activities

General News of Monday, 26 December 2022

Source: GNA

Christians in Ghana on Sunday joined the rest of the world to mark this year’s Christmas.



The day, celebrated to mark the birth of Jesus Christ, was characterized by church activities across the country.



Millions of Ghanaians, mainly in white, flooded church auditoriums Sunday morning to express joy and victory at the birth of Christ.



Churches, road intersections and street corners were adorned with Christmas colours (red, green and gold) in commemoration of the day.



The Right Reverend John Bonaventure Kwofie, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra, in a service to mark the day, urged Christians to help the poor and vulnerable.



"There are people on the street who beg to survive. The economic hardship is unbearable," he said, encouraging Christians to support the needy.



"Those unable to pay school fees, hospital bills, and other difficulties are many. They need the attention of those who can help them to survive."



"No one among us must go without clothing or food. We need to produce fruit worthy of repentance," he emphasized.



At the Lighthouse Group of Churches, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, said the year 2022 was full of "difficult experiences" and urged Christians not to be moved by those experiences because they were preparing them (Christians) for a future glory.

Some churches held party for their members after the services, with some members exchanging gifts.



Some people also went to the beach and other social event centres to have fun.

This year’s celebration is said to be on a low key due to the economic hardship arising from the COVID-19 pandemic compounded by the impact of Russian-Ukraine war.



Despite the economic hardship, a number of entertainment events have been lined up for the celebration.



They include: “December in GH”, cultural events, musical shows and domestic tours.



The headline December in GH event includes ‘Taste of Ghana’, ‘Afrochella’, ‘Samini Experience’, ‘Premium Art Exhibition’, ‘African Legends Night’, ‘African Food Festival’, ‘Nubian Noel 2022’, ‘Accra Beer Festival’, ‘Jollof and Afrobeat Festival’, and ‘Eve Festival.’



The celebration will continue into tomorrow Monday, December 26th, which is a holiday.



It is normally marked with activities at the beaches, parks and gardens.



