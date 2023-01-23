Christians exhorted to cooperate with Jesus for miracles 

Religion of Monday, 23 January 2023

Source: GNA

Right Reverend Dennis Debukari Tong, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Tamale, has exhorted Christians to obey simple instructions to continually experience miracles.



He said, "To perform a miracle in our lives, Jesus needs our cooperation. He needs us to obey Him and to do whatever He asks us to do."



He gave the exhortation during church service in Tamale on the theme: "Signs and Wonders."



Right Reverend Tong said everyday blessings from God, which included breath, protection, traveling mercies among others, were miracles that were underestimated by Christians.



He said, "God continues to reveal Himself to us through the miracles He performs daily in our lives but we are busy looking in the wrong direction for what we call miracles and so do not realise what God is doing for us."



He encouraged Christians to have an intimate fellowship with God to hear Him speak, to obey His instructions to enjoy daily miracles associated with obedience.