Christians celebrate Palm Sunday

Religion of Sunday, 24 March 2024

Source: GNA

Christians in Ghana are joining others worldwide to observe Palm Sunday today, March 24, 2024.



The day, also known as Passion Day, commemorates Jesus Christ's triumphant entry into Jerusalem, before His crucifixion.



It is the final Sunday of Lent and the beginning of the Holy Week on the Christian Calendar.



In Ghana, the day is commemorated with processions of churches through some principal streets with members waving palm branches, and handkerchiefs, singing 'Hosanna, Hosanna'.



According to the Gospel, Jesus entered Jerusalem riding a donkey and was welcomed by the townspeople with songs of praise, as some paid homage by throwing clothes and palm branches on the ground for Him to walk on.



The palm frond has been incorporated into Christian iconography to represent the victory of martyrs and the spirit over the flesh.