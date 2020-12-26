Regional News of Saturday, 26 December 2020

Christians asked to manage the joy of Christmas

Christians have been urged to manage the joy of Christmas not fall foul of the law.



“If we do not manage the joy of Christmas, we will end up over doing things which could lead us to sin or fall prey to other offences.”



Mr David Mintah Sarpong, a deacon of the Berean Assemblies of God Church, Ogbojo, Manet, near Madina, in Accra, stated in a Christmas message.



He said Christmas could not be celebrated without God or Jesus Christ, who represented peace, adding that “otherwise we will be celebrating it as one of the festive occasions”.



Preaching a sermon to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ on Friday, Mr Sarpong said the day should be celebrated in the presence of God.



He said the birth of Jesus Christ, which took place in the manger symbolised His humility through to his death on the cross.



He said the message of Jesus Christ was to transform “our condemnation to salvation”, adding that that had brought joy to the world.



The deacon said the desire of Jesus Christ while on Earth was that all would hear God’s word.



“Let’s, therefore, focus on Jesus as we celebrate ‘X’mas because without Him, there’s no Christmas,” he said.

