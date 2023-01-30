Christians asked to live in faith, obedience through difficult times

Religion of Monday, 30 January 2023

Source: GNA

The Reverend Freda Dwomoh Piesie, the Associate Minister of Grace Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, New Aplaku, has asked Christians to live daily in faith and obedience.



The Minister said that was the only way they would be redeemed from all troubles.



Reverend Dwomoh Piesie recounted that this year marked 40 years of the ‘83 hunger’ which happened in 1983 in the country and stated that just like that time, hunger, flooding, poverty, sicknesses were still around but the just would live by faith.



She said: “It was brought to my knowledge that this year is 40 years since the 83 hunger struck. If you remember, you will realise it was not easy but God saw us through.



“Whether we like it or not, poverty, hunger and sickness are there. Rain is good but it turns out to be bad for others and there is nothing we can do about it except have true faith. You need to be obedient after having faith,” she added.