Christians asked to be hopeful

Religion of Tuesday, 27 December 2022

Source: GNA

Christians have been asked to be hopeful in the face of economic hardships.

They should always remember that the Emmanuel God who was born to come and save humanity is still with them.



The Reverend Sampson D. D. Semenyo, the Mission Pastor of the Calvary Baptist Mission under the Ghana Baptist Convention, said this in a sermon to mark the birth of Jesus Christ.



He said as they commemorated the birth of Jesus Christ, they should always remember that Christ had overcome the challenges and that they had every reason to walk in that victory all the time.



Reverend Semenyo said they should fear not as the year ended.

Christians celebrate Christmas December 25, every year to mark the birth of Jesus Christ.



During the period, Christians, whether regular in church or not, throng churches to give thanks to God for His protection throughout the year as well as to show appreciation for the coming of Jesus Christ to save the world.



Like Jesus, Christians also show love to the needy, the poor and the vulnerable by giving them gifts during the celebration.