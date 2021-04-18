Christians advised to take Eucharist serious

Religion of Sunday, 18 April 2021

Source: GNA

The Reverend Father Andrew Anumu Quaye-Foli, SVD, Parish Priest of the St. Charles Lwanga Catholic Church, Abeka, has advised Christians to take the Eucharistic celebrations seriously to have a complete transformation of life.



Eucharist is a spiritual communion Christians have with God.



“As Christians remembered the death and resurrection of Christ during the Easter season,” he said, adding, “no one encountered the risen Lord and remained the same.



“Some people joke with the Eucharist, let us not joke with it because it can have a significant impact on our lives.”



Rev. Fr. Quaye-Foli gave the advice while celebrating Mass on Sunday at his Parish in Accra.



The Bible readings for the Mass were taken from Acts 3:13-15, 17-19, 1 John 2:1-5a, and Luke 24:35-48.



The sacrament, he said, enabled Christians who were awaiting God’s favour and deliverance to receive it.



“When we are honest, listen to God’s word, encounter Him with appropriate disposition and mind, God will remain in us, we will hear his voice and it will console us,” he said.



The Priest encouraged Christians who were not baptised to avail themselves to be born again and become true witnesses of Christ.



The Mass was interspersed with Catholic hymnals “Sweet Sacrament Divine (247)”, and “The Lord’s My Shepherd, I'll Not Want (106)”, for the reception of Holy Communion and “Firmly I Believe and Truly (51)“ for the profession of faith.