Christiana Dankwah wins Best Caterer at Forty Under 40 Awards

General News of Wednesday, 6 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the renowned Kris Foodbank Catering Services (@foodbankgh), Christiana Dankwah has been crowned Best Caterer Award at the just ended 7th edition of the Forty Under 40 Awards held at the De Icon Events Centre in Accra.



The 2023 edition of the Forty Under 40 Awards was organized by Xodus Communications Limited with support from Ministry of Youth and Sports which seeks to identify, honour and celebrate a cross-section of the nation’s most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age of forty from a wide range of industries and are doing massively well.



The priceless award demonstrate the unwavering focus on meeting and exceeding customer expectations while adhering to rigorous quality standards and safety.



Christiana Dankwa expressed her profound gratitude to her family, friends and cherished clients for always supporting the vision and mission of the company.



She added that, the company has never seized the opportunity to evolve in order to remain relevant in the constantly changing, technological driven society.



" I am so overwhelmed with this great achievement. This is indeed a dream come through. We had a humble beginning but now, we are heading towards greatness. This is a strong signal to greatness ", she said.



Kris Foodbank Catering services has complied with applicable statutory and regulatory food safety requirements; and has assessed customer food safety requirements.



Also, the company has position the business to effectively communicate food safety issues to interested parties within the food chain, to ensured that the organization conforms to its stated food safety policy; and to demonstrate conformity to relevant interested parties.



ABOUT CHRISTIANA DANKWAH



She is the founder of Foodbank Ghana; a renowned Ghanaian food brand that combines local and continental culinary ideas to create delicious meals.



Since its establishment in 2015, the Foodbank has successfully catered to over 800 events, primarily focusing on weddings, parties, private dining, and funerals.



Foodbank has earned the trust of numerous corporate clients, including Ghana Gas, Jubilee house of Ghana, Parliament House of Ghana, Ecobank Ghana, National lottery authority, Promasidor Ghana, EIB Network, DVLA, Schlumburger , Access bank Ghana and other esteemed institutions.



Notably, the brand has had the privilege of serving high-profile individuals, including the office of the president, top politicians, businessmen and women as well as the prestigious Manhyia palace.