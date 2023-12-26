Christian urged to coexist in peace and harmony

General News of Tuesday, 26 December 2023

Source: GNA

Christmas is not only a time for celebration, but for displaying the virtues of love and sacrifice that Christ symbolises, the Right Reverend Richardson Aboagye Andam, Bishop of the Cape Coast Diocese of the Methodist Church of Ghana, has said.



Christians must, therefore, use the occasion to offer special prayers to God for a more peaceful country.



Rt Rev Aboagye Andam, who made the call in his Christmas day sermon at the Wesley Methodist Cathedral in Cape Coast, urged Christians to eschew bitterness and work for the unity and development of the country.



He said emulating the qualities of complete love and selfless service as exemplified by Jesus Christ must be the virtue of all Christians.



Hence, Christians should make the most of this joyous occasion for serious introspection, complete spiritual rebirth and dedication to coexisting peacefully and harmoniously with followers of other faiths.



He said it was imperative that Christians prioritised mutual understanding among citizens, particularly considering the current security and economic challenges.



“The time offers us a chance to turn back to God and remain firm in advancing the qualities of Christ, which are love, peace, and harmony in all our endeavours.



“I assure you that 2024 will bring about increased advancement, increased wealth, and long-lasting fulfilment for everyone,” he declared.



Bishop Andam also charged Christians to be intentional in showing kindness to receive blessings from God.



“We are not called to try to avoid being rude. We are called to embrace humility, patience, love and unity,” and added, “when we live and practice these things, we make less room for hate and anger,” the Bishop explained.