Christian's must not forget the tenets of the religion - Pastor

Religion of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: GNA

As the world marks Palm Sunday, the beginning of the Easter festivities, Christian's have been urged not to forget about the tenets of the Religion.



The Reverend Emmanuel Franklin Agyeman, Senior Pastor of Banner of Grace Ministries at Dawhenya in the Ningo-Prampram District, said: "If we forget such essential parts of Christianity, very soon our children will forget about the Christian faith".



Rev Agyeman said Palm Sunday, which was to commemorate Jesus' triumphal entry into Jerusalem and the start of the Passion Week, must be preserved and cherished by all Christians.



Preaching on the theme: "Triumphant Entry, the lessons of Jesus", he noted that the main reason for Jesus Christ's death was to make it possible for mankind to get salvation.



He encouraged Christian's to know their appointed time and surround themselves with godly people to help them to make the right decisions and fulfill God's plan for their lives.



