General News of Friday, 11 December 2020

Source: GNA

Christian Council urges restraint to maintain the peace

Reverend Cyril Fayose, General Secretary of the Council

The Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) has called for restraint as some people continue to protest over the presidential election result.



Expressing worry over the situation, the Council, has therefore, appealed to all Ghanaians to maintain the tranquil and peace of the country.



A statement signed by Reverend Cyril Fayose, General Secretary of the Council, and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday, called on all supporters of the winning candidates to be moderate and decorous in their celebration to avoid inflaming emotions of political opponents.



Similarly, the Council has also appealed to the supporters of the losing candidates to exercise self-restraint.



It also entreated all pastors to use Sunday, December 13, 2020 to thank the Almighty God for the peaceful elections held and to preach unity among the populace.



“Kindly let us continue to pray for the establishment of a united 'just and free society' as stipulated in the Directive Principles of State Policy. The Lord continues to bless and keep all of us”, the statement said.

