Source: angelonline.com.gh

Christian Council urges churches to observe COVID-19 safety protocols during 31st night services

File photo: A watchnight service in session before coronavirus pandemic

The Christian Council of Ghana has asked churches to strictly adhere to the coronavirus safety protocols during their watch night services on December 31.



The Chairman of the Christian Council Ghana, Most Reverend Dr Kwabena Danso has been quoted in a Citi News report as saying that churches across the country can alter their services in a way that will ensure minimal risk of COVID-19 infection.



“Social distancing must be observed, no one should come to church without the nose masks. Ensure congregants wash their hands and or sanitize them. Also, check their temperatures. Watchnight services are noted for waving of handkerchiefs, dancing, shaking hands, among many others. For the sake of fear of the virus. Let’s ensure that all these are restricted.



“Churches could look at having virtual services in addition to the physical ones to reduce the number of people present at the church premises. Let’s also be sure to keep the services as brief as possible. Instead of closing hours after entering the new year, let’s be snappy and wrap up with some 20 minutes after midnight,” Most Reverend Danso is quoted in the report.



Watchnight services on December 31 are a significant part of the activities that usher in the New Year in Ghana.



The services draw huge crowds and this has raised concerns about a possible spike in the virus figures if safety protocols are neglected.



Ghana’s cumulative coronavirus figure is 54,401 with 53,180 recoveries.



Active cases currently stand at 888 with 333 deaths.

