General News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: 3 News

Christian Council to avail trained pastors to ‘help’ homosexuals

The Council has called on pastors to intensify teachings on the family system

The Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) has added its voice to the raging concern about the movement of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQI) persons in Ghana.



Despite condemning the activities of this group, the Council has called on pastors and church leaders to intensify teachings on the family system and God’s purpose for marriage.



In a statement issued on Tuesday, February 23, the Council said marriage is not an end in itself.



“It is a means to an end,” the Council stated, stressing: “Marriage, therefore, goes beyond sexual satisfaction and sexual preference.”



It called on Ghanaians to reject the “lie” being perpetrated by homosexuals that it is their human right and should be incorporated into the family system in Ghana.



The Council in calling on the government to close down the office space created by LGBTQI persons called on the people not to take the laws into their hands to molest and attack anybody.



It says it is “willing make available trained and qualified pastors and counsellors from our Member Churches to held all those who have passion and tendencies of unnatural relation with the same sex”.



“We believe that God will be able to restore such people.”