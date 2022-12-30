Christian Council engages journalists on peace project

Religion of Friday, 30 December 2022

Source: GNA

The Northern Sector office of the Christian Council of Ghana has engaged journalists on its "Promoting Peace through Inter-Faith Dialogue in Northern Ghana” project to seek their support to promote peace in society.



The journalists, numbering about 15, were drawn from various media houses in the Tamale Metropolis.



Mr Emmanuel Sumani Alhassan, Northern Sector Manager, Christian Council of Ghana, called on the journalists to partner with and support the project to achieve its objective of promoting religious tolerance among various religious and other interest bodies.



The Promoting Peace through Inter-Faith Dialogue in Northern Ghana project seeks to promote peace, and tolerance among religious groups and foster unity for a peaceful society in the northern part of the country, as well as across the country.



The first phase of the project commenced in January 2020 and ended in December 2021 while the second phase started this year, and would end in February, 2024.



Mr Alhassan said, “The Project, over the years, has been targeting and contributing to sustainable peace and development among people in 10 selected communities in Northern Ghana, specifically in the Tamale Metropolis, Sagnarigu, Tolon, Kumbungu and some selected communities in the Savannah Region.”



He said the project, since its commencement in the year 2020, had been engaging in a series of activities, including community education, youth engagement, capacity building for community members, formation and training of five child to child clubs in schools, inter-faith dialogue meetings, formation of community peace clubs/committees and fun games with the aim to achieve the project’s objectives.



He said, “Our biggest dream is however, for the years ahead, is to expand the project’s scope across the Northern Region and beyond. We will be targeting the border communities to advance the fight for inter religious cooperation for peace against terrorism.”



Mr Alhassan underscored the role of the media in promoting peaceful co-existence and tolerance in communities, urging journalists to continue the fight for a peaceful northern Ghana and the entire country.



Alhaji Imoro Tahidu, Tamale Metropolitan Director of the National Commission for Civic Education, lauded the role of the media in nation building and called on them to promote the values of society and the country to ensure sustained peace and tolerance amongst religious groups and people.